Chinese vice premier stresses work concerning livestock, poultry breeding

(Xinhua)    09:16, January 13, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday stressed work related to livestock and poultry breeding, calling for efforts to make technological breakthroughs in the field.

Hu conducted a research trip on Tuesday concerning the protection and utilization of livestock and poultry breeding, and attended a symposium with experts.

He visited a research institute under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences to learn about progress on research in the field and the building of a national germplasm resource pool for livestock and poultry.

Hu underscored efforts to enhance the investigation and collection of the genetic resources of livestock and poultry, and to speed up the building of germplasm resource pools as well as conservation farms.

Meanwhile, Hu said that work should be conducted to strengthen scientific innovation in livestock and poultry breeding and give full play to the role of leading enterprises to boost industrial innovation capabilities and the application of such technological innovation.

