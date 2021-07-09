Home>>
China launches campaign against judicial staff misconduct
(Xinhua) 09:05, July 09, 2021
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Thursday it has launched an investigation campaign targeting duty-related crimes by judicial staff of procuratorial organs across the country.
The campaign that started in early June will conclude in late September, the SPP said.
Aiming to address problems of miscarriage of justice and judicial corruption, the campaign will focus on cases involving judicial police officers providing protection for gang-related crimes, as well as judicial personnel helping criminals escape prison sentences.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees fewer arrests, indictments related to school violence, bullying
- China to require mandatory reporting of cases involving underage victims
- SPP holds "open day" activity on children's welfare in Beijing
- Trans-provincial prison inspections launched in China
- China strengthens punishment on domestic violence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.