China launches campaign against judicial staff misconduct

Xinhua) 09:05, July 09, 2021

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Thursday it has launched an investigation campaign targeting duty-related crimes by judicial staff of procuratorial organs across the country.

The campaign that started in early June will conclude in late September, the SPP said.

Aiming to address problems of miscarriage of justice and judicial corruption, the campaign will focus on cases involving judicial police officers providing protection for gang-related crimes, as well as judicial personnel helping criminals escape prison sentences.

