SPP holds "open day" activity on children's welfare in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:53, May 31, 2021

Students visit the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) during an "open day" activity held by the SPP in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2021. An "open day" activity on children's welfare was held by the SPP on Sunday. Two newly revised laws directly linked to children's welfare are slated to take effect on June 1, the International Children's Day, to provide Chinese minors with better protection both at school and home, online and offline. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

