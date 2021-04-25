Home>>
China prosecutes over 12,000 for IPR infringement in 2020
(Xinhua) 15:53, April 25, 2021
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors charged 12,163 individuals involved in 5,847 cases of intellectual property rights (IPR) infringement in 2020, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Sunday.
Among the 5,847 cases, 94.2 percent were trademark infringements, the SPP noted.
Last year, procuratorial organs nationwide approved the arrest of 7,155 suspects for IPR infringement, the SPP added.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese state councilor stresses strengthened IPR protection
- Chinese police solve 21,000 IPR violation, counterfeit-product cases
- China's IP system gains recognition: official
- Former east China provincial legislator arrested for suspected corruption
- Intellectual property protection continuously strengthened in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.