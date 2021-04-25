Video: We Are China

China prosecutes over 12,000 for IPR infringement in 2020

Xinhua) 15:53, April 25, 2021

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors charged 12,163 individuals involved in 5,847 cases of intellectual property rights (IPR) infringement in 2020, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Sunday.

Among the 5,847 cases, 94.2 percent were trademark infringements, the SPP noted.

Last year, procuratorial organs nationwide approved the arrest of 7,155 suspects for IPR infringement, the SPP added.

