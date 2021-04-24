Chinese state councilor stresses strengthened IPR protection

Xinhua) 15:07, April 24, 2021

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong addresses the main event of the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week 2021 in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Friday stressed efforts to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights (IPRs) to inject strong impetus into high-quality economic and social development.

Wang made the remarks while addressing the main event of the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week 2021, which is scheduled to last from April 20 to 26.

Wang urged strengthened whole-chain protection on IPRs, implementation of punitive damages and joint punishment, and improved quality and efficiency of IPR examination.

He also called for efforts to deepen international IPR cooperation and exchanges, and actively participate in global intellectual property governance.

