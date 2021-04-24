China's IP system gains recognition: official

April 24, 2021

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts and achievements in protecting intellectual property rights (IPR) have been recognized at home and abroad, a senior IP official said on Friday.

Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA), made the remarks at a forum in Beijing.

He cited two indicators, one being the latest survey on social satisfaction with IP protection in China, the results of which show a record high of 80 out of 100 points.

The other indicator is the Global Innovation Index by the World Intellectual Property Organization, in which China moved up to 14th place, ranking first among the world's mid-income economies.

He also stressed the efforts made in handling patent-infringement disputes over the past two years, along with the establishment of centers nationwide and overseas, offering quicker services and reducing the duration and cost of IPR protection.

The work of promoting equal IPR protection at home and abroad will be strengthened in the future, Shen added.

