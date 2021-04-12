Former east China provincial legislator arrested for suspected corruption

April 12, 2021

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Shi Wenqing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.

Shi's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Monday.

Further handling of the case is currently underway.

