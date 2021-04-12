Home>>
Former east China provincial legislator arrested for suspected corruption
(Xinhua) 13:16, April 12, 2021
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Shi Wenqing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.
Shi's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Monday.
Further handling of the case is currently underway.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former provincial legislator expelled from CPC
- China's war against corruption takes steady steps forward
- China exposes cases of syndicate-related corruption, protection rackets
- China's top anti-corruption watchdog nets over 3,800 overseas fugitives since inception
- Cao Jianming delivers report on work of Supreme People's Procuratorate
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.