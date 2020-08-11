China's top anti-corruption watchdog nets over 3,800 overseas fugitives since inception

The National Supervisory Commission, China's top anti-corruption watchdog, has brought back a total of 3,848 fugitives from overseas since it was established in early 2018, according to a report.

The work report on fugitive repatriation and return of criminal proceeds was submitted Monday by the National Supervisory Commission to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

Nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.44 billion U.S. dollars) of illegal funds have also been brought back from overseas, said the report.

Since a nationwide supervisory reform kicked off in late 2017, China has established supervisory commissions at national, provincial, city and county levels across the country to handle duty-related law violations and crimes.

According to the Constitution and the supervision law, the National Supervisory Commission shall be responsible to the NPC and the NPC Standing Committee, and shall accept their oversight.

This is the first time the NPC Standing Committee has heard a work report of the National Supervisory Commission.

According to the report, China has seen fewer duty-related crime suspects flee overseas amid deepened supervisory reform, with the number dropping to four in 2019 from 101 in 2014. Meanwhile, 969 fugitives were brought back to China in 2019.

In promoting international anti-corruption cooperation, the National Supervisory Commission has signed 11 agreements with foreign anti-graft agencies or international organizations.

China has also pushed for the signing of multiple international cooperation documents on fighting corruption, including the G20 High Level Principles on Cooperation on Persons Sought for Corruption and Asset Recovery, according to the report.