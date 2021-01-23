China's war against corruption takes steady steps forward

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows a view of the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's war on corruption goes on in 2021 as the country's top anti-graft body announced punishments for seven centrally-administrated officials accused of taking bribes in the first 11 days of the new year.

The officials include Li Wei, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Wang Yong, and Liu Guoqiang. The latter two were Li's counterparts in Hainan and Liaoning provinces, respectively.

FIGHTING CORRUPTION WITH IRON FISTS

Ensuring that officials do not dare, are not able, and do not want to be corrupt is the fundamental guideline for battling corruption. It effectively strengthens the self-governance of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the new era.

Following this principle, China's anti-graft body has made steady progress in pushing forward the fight against corruption.

In 2020, 18 centrally-administrated officials were investigated. Also, 1,229 fugitives were brought back and 2.45 billion yuan (378 million U.S. dollars) retrieved from overseas in the first 11 months of 2020.

China has also intensified the anti-corruption battle in key sectors. For instance, by December 2020, 599 corruption cases related to coal resources were handled in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in a targeted campaign.

Photo taken on May 27, 2020 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

WEAVING A NET OF SUPERVISION

On Jan. 4, the country's anti-graft authorities announced their punishment decision for four centrally-administrated officials, two of whom were investigated following leads from disciplinary inspections.

So far, central inspection authorities have set up disciplinary inspection branches at 51 centrally-administered enterprises and dispatched inspection teams to 15 centrally-administered financial enterprises, weaving a stronger web of supervision.

In 2020, the country also saw the birth of several new laws and regulations on supervision, such as the law on administrative discipline for government employees.

Meanwhile, to increase the protection of the people's interests, China has taken a people-centered approach in its anti-corruption efforts, addressing people's needs and concerns while widening the channel for public supervision.

NEW TASKS FOR NEW STAGE

As China enters the new development stage, the requirements for enforcing full and rigorous Party self-discipline also improve.

Under the new circumstances, the CPC has pledged to make political building the primary task in ensuring full and strict governance over the Party, and launched targeted political supervision regularly.

Concrete efforts are needed in enforcing full and rigorous Party self-discipline so as to ensure that the CPC Central Committee decisions are faithfully implemented and that the Party marches forward as one, according to the top anti-graft authority.