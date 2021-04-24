Chinese police solve 21,000 IPR violation, counterfeit-product cases

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Police authorities across China have solved over 21,000 cases involving violations of intellectual property rights (IPR) and counterfeit goods over the past year.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) released the figures at a press conference on Friday, saying they represent a 35 percent year-on-year increase.

The MPS launched the "Kunlun 2020" operation in May last year, targeting violations of IPR and food-and-drug safety laws.

Over the first quarter this year, more than 3,800 relevant cases have been solved, with over 8,200 suspects being arrested in the operation, the MPS said.

Lyu Wuqin, director of the MPS's food-and-drug crime investigation bureau, said at the press conference that the ministry has strengthened cooperation and communication with other authorities in the crackdown, while the systems for reporting clues, transferring cases and sharing information have been improved.

The official said that more than a quarter of the cases solved in the "Kunlun 2020" operation were based on clue notifications or were transferred from other administrative agencies.

According to the MPS, over the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) period, more than 90,000 IPR and fake-product cases with a value of 47 billion yuan (about 7.2 billion U.S. dollars) have been solved, with over 130,000 suspects arrested.

