China's procuratorates to enhance minor protection through legal supervision

Xinhua) 11:07, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Thursday said it would launch a legal supervision campaign for the protection of minors nationwide from May 2021 to December 2022.

Procuratorates will carry out supervision in keeping with law, focusing on prominent problems related to minor protection, including special correctional education for young offenders, fulfillment of obligations of upbringing, educating and protecting minors, as well as the implementation of protection measures at schools.

The campaign is aimed to let procuratorates shoulder the main responsibility for the judicial protection of minors and to help solve problems that trigger strong public concern in this regard, said Shi Weizhong, a SPP senior prosecutor.

Official statistics show that between 2018 and 2020, procuratorates across China approved the arrest of 126,000 criminal suspects for assaulting minors and indicted 171,000.

