China sees fewer arrests, indictments related to school violence, bullying

Xinhua) 14:09, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The number of arrests and indictments for crimes related to school bullying and violence on campus in China dropped significantly from 2017 to 2020, thanks to China's campus safety efforts, the country's top procuratorate said on Tuesday.

In 2020, procuratorial agencies across the country approved 583 arrests for relevant offenses, a decrease from 4,157 in 2017, according to a white paper on juvenile-related procuratorial work released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

A total of 1,341 individuals were indicted on charges related to school bullying and violence, down from 5,926 in 2017, read the white paper.

Analysis showed that elements such as young students spending less time on campus in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as the country's efforts to promote the rule of law and security on campus, all contributed to the drop in relevant violations, according to the white paper.

