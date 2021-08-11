China's top procuratorate highlights efforts to strengthen legal supervision

Xinhua) 08:52, August 11, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has formulated measures to further improve legal supervision.

In response to a guideline recently issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee on strengthening legal supervision work of the people's procuratorates, the SPP has urged efforts to prevent and combat cybercrime and to maintain a clean Internet environment.

Procuratorial organs should further combine punishment and clemency in handling criminal cases and show clemency to suspects and defendants who cooperate fully in accordance with the law, according to the SPP.

The SPP has also vowed to protect the legitimate rights and interests of corporations to better serve and ensure high-quality social and economic development.

Mechanisms of introducing public hearings in handling complicated cases and launching circuit inspections over procuratorial work should be improved, the SPP said.

A strong team of procuratorial personnel should be built to promote people's trust in the judicial system and safeguard the authority of judicial organs, the top procuratorate added.

