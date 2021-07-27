Beautiful scenery of horse breeding farm in Gansu

People's Daily Online) 11:00, July 27, 2021

Photo shows adorable horses at Shandan horse breeding farm. (Photo/Zhai Jizong)

The Shandan horse breeding farm in north China’s Gansu Province takes on a lively look in summer. The grassland stretches to the horizon, where herds of goat, horse and cattle wander around, and herders ride across the picturesque landscape.

The Shandan horse breeding farm has a history of over 2,000 years. In recent years, it has developed ecotourism while conserving the environment at the same time. It offers sightseeing, agritourism and viewing of horses and horse culture. Natural landscapes and folk customs make up this unique tourism resource. The average temperature at the Shandan horse breeding farm is around 20℃, making it a popular summer resort.

