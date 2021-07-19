Red deers seen at cultivation field in Gansu

Xinhua) 09:45, July 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2021 shows red deer at a cultivation field in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 500 red deer live in the cultivation field of Sunan Yugur Autonomous County that is located on the valley of the Qilian Mountain at an altitude of 2,700 to 3,000 meters. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

