Highland vegetable businesses boost rural income growth in Gansu

Xinhua) 10:34, July 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2021 shows terraced fields where highland vegetables are cultivated in Anding District of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province. Taking advantage of the cool summer climate in Dingxi, a plateau city in northwest China, local farmers have been encouraged to plant more than 20 varieties of highland vegetables. By successfully selling these vegetables to the country's coastal provinces, the local highland vegetable businesses have proven a key industry that boosts rural income growth. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

