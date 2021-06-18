Ecological environment improved in Linze, Gansu

Xinhua) 11:21, June 18, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 16, 2021 shows a view of a river system in Linze County, Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Linze County is located in the southern edge of Badain Jaran Desert, the third largest desert in China, with Heihe River, China's second largest inland river, passing through the county. The ecological environment of Linze is very fragile in the past, with deserts and gobi covering more than two-thirds of the county's land area. For years, Linze County has taken effective measures in the fight against desertification. After decades of hard work, an ecological shelter forest system has initially formed. Starting from 2020, the local government began to connect the water veins of the whole county by removing silt and dredge, enhancing water mobility, and restoring the ecological function of river courses to improve the natural and ecological environment of wetlands and lakes. Nowadays, the ecological environment in Linze has taken on a new look. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)