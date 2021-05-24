Home>>
Water level of Ganjiang River rises due to torrential rain
(Xinhua) 08:58, May 24, 2021
Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2021 shows trees immersed in water along the Ganjiang River in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Water level of Ganjiang River has been rising due to the torrential rain. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
