Water level of Ganjiang River rises due to torrential rain

Xinhua) 08:58, May 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2021 shows trees immersed in water along the Ganjiang River in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Water level of Ganjiang River has been rising due to the torrential rain. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

