Traffic light for camels debuts in Gansu

Ecns.cn) 13:38, April 12, 2021

A traffic signal for camels begins operation at the scenic spot of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 11, 2021. (Photo: China News Service)

It is the first traffic light in the world designed especially for camels.

When the traffic signal turns green, camels can cross the road, while tourists cross when the signal turns red, greatly ensuring traffic safety.

Mingsha Mountain is also known as the Singing Sands Mountain because when a tourist walks through the quicksand or slide down a sand mountain, he can sometimes hear loud noises from beneath his feet.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)