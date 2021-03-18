Home>>
Hexi Corridor covered by floating sand, dust
(Xinhua) 13:37, March 18, 2021
Tourists visit the the Jiayu Pass in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 17, 2021. Some areas in Hexi Corridor, part of the ancient Silk Road in China's northwest, were covered by floating sand and dust on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
