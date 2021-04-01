New Party chief of China's Gansu appointed

Xinhua) 15:58, April 01, 2021

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Yin Hong has been appointed secretary of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a member of the Standing Committee of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the CPC, replacing Lin Duo, according to a decision from the CPC Central Committee published on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)