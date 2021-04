Video: We Are China

Blooming tulips seen in northwest China's Gansu

Xinhua) 13:33, April 20, 2021

People enjoy blooming tulips at Liujiaxia Town of Yongjing County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 19, 2021. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

