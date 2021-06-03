Home>>
Rural scenery in China's Gansu
(Xinhua) 11:28, June 03, 2021
Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2021 shows a view of Egou Scenic Area in Dangchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Water level of Ganjiang River rises due to torrential rain
- Rescue work concludes after extreme weather kills 21 in China's Gansu mountain marathon
- Death toll rises to 21 in mountain marathon in China's Gansu
- China builds 4G base station in 4 days for villagers in mountains of Gansu
- Blooming tulips seen in northwest China's Gansu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.