Video: We Are China

Rural scenery in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 11:28, June 03, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2021 shows a view of Egou Scenic Area in Dangchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)