Herdsmen drive camels to summer pastures in Jiuquan, NW China

Xinhua) 15:39, July 09, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2021 shows herdsmen driving camels on the way to summer pastures in Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)