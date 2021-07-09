Home>>
Herdsmen drive camels to summer pastures in Jiuquan, NW China
(Xinhua) 15:39, July 09, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2021 shows herdsmen driving camels on the way to summer pastures in Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)
