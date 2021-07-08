Treasures collected in Gansu's Hezheng paleozoological museum

Ecns.cn) 17:06, July 08, 2021

The largest real horse fossil in the world is displayed at the Hezheng paleozoological museum in Gansu Province, July 6, 2021. The fossils belong to an extinct genus called Equus eisenmannae from the Pleistocene period (or the Ice Age lasted from about 2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago). (Photo: China News Service/ Sun Zifa)

The museum has renovated and conserved about 30, 000 ancient animal fossils. Precious top level fossil specimens are on display this time.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)