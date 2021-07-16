Home>>
Scenery of Awancang Wetland in Gansu
(Xinhua) 15:59, July 16, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2021 shows the scenery of the Awancang Wetland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Sha)
