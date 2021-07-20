Sea of clouds in Chenshan Village, NW China

Xinhua) 11:24, July 20, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2021 shows sea of clouds in Chenshan Village of Liuliang Township, Zhuanglang County of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

