Home>>
Sea of clouds in Chenshan Village, NW China
(Xinhua) 11:24, July 20, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2021 shows sea of clouds in Chenshan Village of Liuliang Township, Zhuanglang County of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.