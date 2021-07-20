Languages

Archive

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Home>>

Sea of clouds in Chenshan Village, NW China

(Xinhua) 11:24, July 20, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2021 shows sea of clouds in Chenshan Village of Liuliang Township, Zhuanglang County of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories