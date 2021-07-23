Jiayu Pass in NW China's Gansu a popular tourist destination in summer

Ecns.cn) 14:47, July 23, 2021

Jiayu Pass, located in Jiayuguan City, Gansu Province, becomes a popular tourist destination in July. Tourists can roam in the Jiayuguan City to learn about its history and overlook the magnificent view of the desert on the gate tower. The Jiayu Pass is not only the starting point of the ancient Great Wall of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), but also a vital passage on the ancient Silk Road. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Zhan)

