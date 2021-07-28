State Council to oversee probe into northwest China road accident

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation into a road accident that occurred on Monday in northwest China's Gansu Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Tuesday.

Thirteen people were killed and 47 others injured in the accident in the city of Pingliang, local authorities have said.

The accident took place at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, when a 63-seater passenger bus with 63 people on board rolled over on a highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, according to authorities in Pingliang.

A working team has been sent to guide local authorities in handling and investigating the accident.

