Terrace fields in Ningxia form spectacular scenery in early autumn

Ecns.cn) 10:55, August 26, 2021

Photo shows green terrace fields on the mountain, Pengyang, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, August 24, 2021. As one of the top 10 spectacular Chinese terrace fields, there are a total of 627, 000 mu (41, 800 hectares) terrace fields in Pengyang, forming a grand scenery in the early autumn. (Photo/ Li Zeyang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)