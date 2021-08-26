Home>>
Terrace fields in Ningxia form spectacular scenery in early autumn
(Ecns.cn) 10:55, August 26, 2021
Photo shows green terrace fields on the mountain, Pengyang, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, August 24, 2021. As one of the top 10 spectacular Chinese terrace fields, there are a total of 627, 000 mu (41, 800 hectares) terrace fields in Pengyang, forming a grand scenery in the early autumn. (Photo/ Li Zeyang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.