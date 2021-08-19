5th China-Arab States Expo opens in NW China

Xinhua) 13:53, August 19, 2021

YINCHUAN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China-Arab States Expo opened Thursday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The four-day event will feature trade fairs and forums on digital economy, clean energy, water resource, modern agriculture, green food, cross-border e-commerce and tourism cooperation.

This year's event is held both online and offline for the first time in history due to COVID-19 prevention and control, with the online event being the main focus. More than 1,000 domestic and overseas enterprises have registered as exhibitors for offline and virtual events at the expo.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Ningxia regional government, the expo has attracted more than 5,000 enterprises from around 110 countries since its inauguration in 2013, with 936 cooperative projects signed during the expo.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)