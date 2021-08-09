Inheritor brings Chinese shadow play to life with exquisite craftsmanship

15:45, August 09, 2021

Photo released on August 8, 2021 presents figures of Chinese shadow play. Zhao Zengtao is a regional intangible cultural heritage inheritor of the shadow play in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Having engaged in shadow play for years, Zhao hopes to pass this craftsmanship down. (Photo/ Yu Jing)

