5th China-Arab States Expo to open in NW China

Xinhua) 11:24, July 22, 2021

YINCHUAN, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China-Arab States Expo will be held in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from Aug. 19 to 22 with a focus on sci-tech cooperation, the organizers said Wednesday.

The four-day expo will hold a slew of online and offline activities, such as exhibitions, conferences and forums, under the theme of "deepening economic and trade cooperation and jointly building the Belt and Road," according to a press conference organized by the regional government.

A conference on technology transfer and innovation cooperation between China and the Arab countries will also be convened on the sidelines of the expo.

It will bring together representatives from the relevant countries' science and technology authorities and research institutions to pool wisdom on jointly building regional sci-tech cooperation platforms, sharing achievements and promoting innovation collaboration, said Ruan Xiangping, an official from China's Ministry of Science and Technology, at Wednesday's press conference.

More than 5,000 enterprises from over 110 countries and regions attended the previous four editions of the China-Arab States Expo, with a total of 936 cooperation projects signed.

