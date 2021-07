We Are China

Forage grass harvested in Yanchi, China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:45, July 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows a forage grass planting base at Pingtai Village in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)