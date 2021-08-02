We Are China

Scenery of Shahu Lake scenic area in Ningxia

Xinhua) 10:13, August 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 31, 2021 shows the scenery of the Shahu Lake scenic area in Pingluo County, Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

