Monday, August 02, 2021

Scenery of Shahu Lake scenic area in Ningxia

(Xinhua) 10:13, August 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 31, 2021 shows the scenery of the Shahu Lake scenic area in Pingluo County, Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


