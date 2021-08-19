Home>>
Ningxia starts to administer vaccines to teenagers aged between 12 and 14
(Xinhua) 09:18, August 19, 2021
Students register for vaccination at a vaccination site in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2021. Ningxia on Wednesday started to administer vaccines to teenagers aged between 12 and 14. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional Chinese Medicine decoction helps control COVID-19 infections in Zhengzhou
- China's control of COVID-19 boosts foreign entrepreneurs confidence
- U.S. hyping origins-tracing investigations to consume China: spokesperson
- Over 1.88 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- China's Zhengzhou downgrades COVID-19 risk level in six areas
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.