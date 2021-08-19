Ningxia starts to administer vaccines to teenagers aged between 12 and 14

Xinhua) 09:18, August 19, 2021

Students register for vaccination at a vaccination site in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2021. Ningxia on Wednesday started to administer vaccines to teenagers aged between 12 and 14. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)