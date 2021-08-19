We Are China

Traditional Chinese Medicine decoction helps control COVID-19 infections in Zhengzhou

Xinhua) 08:30, August 19, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- At the Decoction Center of Zhengzhou Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Hospital in central China's Henan province, 60 decoction machines are busy decocting the medicine to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Zhengzhou.

This hospital can provide up to 20,000 packs of decoctions every day for confirmed patients, asymptomatic carriers and close contacts free of charge.

Medical workers prepare herbs for decoction at the Decoction Center of Zhengzhou TCM Hospital in central China's Henan province, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Medical workers prepare herbs for decoction at the Decoction Center of Zhengzhou TCM Hospital in central China's Henan province, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

A medical worker puts herbs into a boiler for decoction at the Decoction Center of Zhengzhou TCM Hospital in central China's Henan province, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Li An)

A medical staff operates herb boilers for decoction at the Decoction Center of Zhengzhou TCM Hospital in central China's Henan province, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Li An)

A medical staff operates herb boilers for decoction at the Decoction Center of Zhengzhou TCM Hospital in central China's Henan province, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Li An)

A medical worker packs decoctions at the Decoction Center of Zhengzhou TCM Hospital in central China's Henan province, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

