Home>>
COVID-19 origins tracing should not be politically manipulated, says Chinese envoy to Bangladesh
(Xinhua) 15:18, August 18, 2021
DHAKA, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The origins tracing of COVID-19 should not be politically manipulated, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has reportedly said.
The process "can only be done by scientists, not by politicians or intelligence personnel of any country," said Li, quoted by United News of Bangladesh as saying in a report published on Monday.
The ambassador also said the conclusions of the Phase I studies into the COVID-19 origins by the World Health Organization have been widely recognized by the international community and scientists from across the world.
It should and must be upheld as a guidance for future work, he added.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- International community resists politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing and seeks cooperation in pandemic fight
- Chinese police strengthen crackdown on epidemic-related violations
- Patchwork health system deters U.S. from fighting COVID-19 efficiently: media
- Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- U.S. accusations against China on COVID-19 origins tracing totally groundless: Chinese consul general
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.