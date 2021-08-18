Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 12:23, August 18, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination point on a vehicle in Anning Village, Chang'an Township of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Jiangsu Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Wednesday.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, including eight in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, three in Tianjin, two each in Beijing and Fujian, and one each in Hubei and Guangdong.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Tuesday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 7,970 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 7,217 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 753 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,500 by Tuesday, including 1,887 patients still receiving treatment, 62 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,977 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 500 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on Tuesday, including 400 imported.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,880 cases, including 821 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,753 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,195 had been discharged in Taiwan.

