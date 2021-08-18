Surging U.S. COVID-19 cases account for 20 pct of world total: media

Xinhua) 09:24, August 18, 2021

People receive COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing site in Times Square, New York, the United States, on July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 infections in the United States has accounted for more than 20 percent of the world's total cases for the first time since mid-February, USA Today has reported.

An analysis by the website on data from Johns Hopkins University showed that over 900,000 cases in a week were reported in the country for the first time since the week ending Feb. 4, while deaths surpassed 4,500 a week, about three times that of the last count, the report said on Sunday.

It added that infections were rising in 46 states with Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana and Mississippi breaking all-time case count highs last week, based on data reported Friday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)