Bangladesh signs MoU to manufacture China's Sinopharm COVID-19 inactivated vaccine

Xinhua) 10:04, August 18, 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming speaks at a Chinese vaccine co-production signing ceremony in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 16, 2021. Bangladesh is all set to start locally manufacturing China's Sinopharm COVID-19 inactivated vaccine as an agreement on co-production of the Chinese jab was signed via video with relevant authorities. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh is all set to start locally manufacturing China's Sinopharm COVID-19 inactivated vaccine as an agreement on co-production of the Chinese jab was signed via video with relevant authorities.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between China's Sinopharm Group, Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Incepta Vaccine Ltd., a leading local vaccine manufacturing company, on Monday afternoon.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said that the successful signing of the MoU will be a successful model for cooperation between China and South Asian countries. He emphasized that vaccine cooperation requires full mobilization and joint efforts from the government and enterprises.

Bangladeshi Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said the signing of the agreement is a new milestone in China-Bangladesh's relationship.

The minister expressed the hope that the local production of the Chinese vaccine will be started as soon as possible.

For his part, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said it is a historic day for Bangladesh and China-Bangladesh friendship.

Liu Jingzhen, chairman of Sinopharm Group, said after the agreement is implemented, the Bangladeshi company will be able to distribute at least 5 million doses of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine every month in the country for local pandemic prevention and control.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)