Chinese police strengthen crackdown on epidemic-related violations

Xinhua) 13:56, August 18, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Since July 20, police in China have crushed 1,054 cases of violations related to COVID-19 prevention and control, and 1,785 people involved in these cases were dealt with, police authorities said Wednesday.

Li Guozhong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, said at a press conference that police have been taking a heavy-handed approach in dealing with relevant violations, such as obstructing epidemic prevention and control and refusing to cooperate in testing or quarantine processes.

Police have also targeted violations of the production and sales of substandard face masks and other anti-virus materials, as well as the illegal disposal of medical wastes, Li said.

The official said such activities have disturbed medical and anti-epidemic order as well as market, financial and social order, and the offenders need to be stringently punished.

