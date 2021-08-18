China's Zhengzhou downgrades COVID-19 risk level in six areas

Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child at a nucleic acid testing site of Wenlian Community in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Aug. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Jia'nan)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China's Henan Province, has lowered the number of areas classified as medium-risk for COVID-19 transmission on Wednesday.

Starting from 12 p.m. Wednesday, the COVID-19 risk level of six residential communities was downgraded from medium to low. Authorities have also decided to lift closed management in three communities, the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters said.

On Tuesday, the city reported no new locally transmitted confirmed cases and asymptomatic cases.

Since the latest resurgence began on July 31, the city had reported 138 locally transmitted confirmed cases and one local asymptomatic case of the novel coronavirus.

Zhengzhou has completed the fourth round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing, with over 12 million people tested.

