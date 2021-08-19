China's control of COVID-19 boosts foreign entrepreneurs confidence

08:25, August 19, 2021

Farzad Farhad and Julia, two young foreigners doing business in China, chose to continue their businesses in China even during the COVID-19 pandemic. They do not regret their decisions, as Chinese government's measures to contain the pandemic have further boosted their confidence in China's economy.

Farzad Farhad from Afghanistan created an e-commerce platform which introduces the products of small microelectronic enterprises along the eastern coast of China to overseas consumers.

In 2019, Julia, an Italian, set up a company which imports European craft beer to China and also carries out consulting services for companies in China and abroad.

