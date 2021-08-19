Home>>
China's control of COVID-19 boosts foreign entrepreneurs confidence
(Xinhua) 08:25, August 19, 2021
Farzad Farhad and Julia, two young foreigners doing business in China, chose to continue their businesses in China even during the COVID-19 pandemic. They do not regret their decisions, as Chinese government's measures to contain the pandemic have further boosted their confidence in China's economy.
Farzad Farhad from Afghanistan created an e-commerce platform which introduces the products of small microelectronic enterprises along the eastern coast of China to overseas consumers.
In 2019, Julia, an Italian, set up a company which imports European craft beer to China and also carries out consulting services for companies in China and abroad.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. hyping origins-tracing investigations to consume China: spokesperson
- Over 1.88 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- China's Zhengzhou downgrades COVID-19 risk level in six areas
- COVID-19 origins tracing should not be politically manipulated, says Chinese envoy to Bangladesh
- International community resists politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing and seeks cooperation in pandemic fight
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.