Over 1,000 enterprises to attend 5th China-Arab States Expo

Xinhua) 15:07, August 18, 2021

YINCHUAN, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 1,000 domestic and overseas enterprises have registered as exhibitors for offline and virtual events at the fifth China-Arab States Expo, scheduled from Aug. 19 to 22 in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Expo organizers said at a press conference on Wednesday that a total of 239 companies will display their latest products and innovations at offline exhibitions covering an area of about 12,000 square meters.

The in-person events will be themed on healthcare, clean energy, new material, digital economy, and cross-border e-commerce.

The participating enterprises will also hold a slew of online exhibitions based on technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing.

Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, as the guests of honor at the expo, will host online and offline events to showcase their culture and technology, said Zhang Liwei, deputy head of the Ningxia regional exposition bureau.

More than 5,000 enterprises from over 110 countries and regions attended the previous four editions of the China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, the regional capital of Ningxia.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)