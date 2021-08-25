Languages

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Nen Ensangcuo: fairyland hides in Sichuan's Jiuzhaigou

(Ecns.cn) 08:20, August 25, 2021

Stunning scenery is seen in the Nen Ensangcuo scenic spot, Jiuzhaigou County, Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Sichuan Province, August 23, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Lei)

Nen Ensangcuo in Tibetan means the place where maidens take a shower. It covers a total of 200 square meters. With bizarre karst topography, glowing pools, and old-growth forest, Nen Ensangcuo is dubbed as a treasure hidden in Jiuzhaigou.


Photos

