Home>>
Expressway runs across picturesque field in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 11:02, August 19, 2021
Mist and clouds shroud the countryside after a rain near the G45 Daqing?Guangzhou Expressway in Yichun City, East China's Jiangxi Province, August 18, 2021, creating a dreamy fairyland. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Gang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.