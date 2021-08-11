Home>>
View of Bainma County, Qinghai
(Xinhua) 09:30, August 11, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2021 shows the forest farm at the Make River in Bainma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Featuring beautiful environment, traditional Tibetan culture, multi-ethnic architectural style and rich tourism resources, Bainma County has made persistent efforts to increase villagers' income and boost rural development. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition held to showcase richness of biodiversity in NW China’s Qinghai
- Founder of vegetable plantation in Yushu, China's Qinghai
- Picturesque scenery spotted in Zadoi County, China's Qinghai
- Horse racing activity held in Qinghai
- China marks 70th anniversary of founding of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.