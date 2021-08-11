View of Bainma County, Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:30, August 11, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2021 shows the forest farm at the Make River in Bainma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Featuring beautiful environment, traditional Tibetan culture, multi-ethnic architectural style and rich tourism resources, Bainma County has made persistent efforts to increase villagers' income and boost rural development. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)