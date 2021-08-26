Combination of green planting and fishery breeding system developed in Helan County, Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:56, August 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2021 shows photovoltaic panels at a fish breeding base in Helan County of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Helan County has many wetlands and lakes. To build a pioneering area for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin, the local fishery department upgraded breeding techniques and improved utilization efficiency of water resources. After years of development, the combination of green planting and fishery breeding system has become a model of local fishery development, energy saving and emission reduction. By the end of 2020, Helan County has an aquaculture water area of 58,000 mu (3,867 hectares), with a total fishery output value of 693 million yuan (about 107 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

