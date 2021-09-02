Spectacular sea of clouds hover over Inner Mongolia park

Ecns.cn) 08:58, September 02, 2021

This undated photo shows a spectacular sea of clouds appear in the Yitulihe National Wetland Park in Inner Mongolia. The forest atmosphere and the sea of clouds turned the park into a fairyland. (Photo/Lyu Haojun)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)