Spectacular sea of clouds hover over Inner Mongolia park
(Ecns.cn) 08:58, September 02, 2021
This undated photo shows a spectacular sea of clouds appear in the Yitulihe National Wetland Park in Inner Mongolia. The forest atmosphere and the sea of clouds turned the park into a fairyland. (Photo/Lyu Haojun)
